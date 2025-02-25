Crewe Alexandra defender Mickey Demetriou is rated as League Two's best player by football website whoscored.comCrewe Alexandra defender Mickey Demetriou is rated as League Two's best player by football website whoscored.com
The 20 players setting the benchmark as we approach the business end of the League Two season, including players from MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Bromley and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:34 BST
These are the best players in League Two this season.

That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around League Two each week.

The list of the league’s 20 best players includes players from Bradford, Port Vale, Swindon Town as well as one MK Dons star.

Perhaps surprisingly it does not include any players from runaway leaders Walsall.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in League Two after January transfer window).

Club: Crewe Alexandra Position: Defender

1. Mickey Demetriou - 7.55

Club: Crewe Alexandra Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Bradford City Position: Forward

2. Andy Cook - 7.37

Club: Bradford City Position: Forward Photo: Getty Images

Club: Cheltenham Town Position: Defender

3. Sam Stubbs - 7.35

Club: Cheltenham Town Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Swindon Town Position: Striker

4. Harry Smith - 7.30

Club: Swindon Town Position: Striker Photo: Getty Images

