There has not been a lot to laugh or even smile about this season. Torrid times on and off the pitch have made 2022/23 a season to bury and never speak about again irrespective of what happens on Sunday.
Although Dons’ plight is well-known at this stage heading into the season finale at Burton Albion, and there have not been many moments to fondly recall, we’ve managed to pick out a few anecdotes and stories which might not have made the paper but made us chuckle along the way.
Here are our alternative awards for the season.
1. The 2022/23 Alternative MK Dons Awards
Please note: Award winners will not be receiving any trophies, much less these Oscar trophies for winning. If they were, I'd award them all to myself. It's my game, I make the rules - TL Photo: Handout
2. We Should Have Known Award - King's Lynn away
"When did you get the feeling this season wouldn't go to plan?" Easy. July. King's Lynn. But not for the reasons you think. We got to the ground early, they wouldn't tell us where the media could pick up the passes. When we finally found it, they wouldn't let us in early despite seeing others in the ground already. Then my wifi connection wouldn't work, the game was rubbish, my report was all over the place (even more than usual), Tennai Watson did his hamstring, social media whiz Robbie forgot to press record on his video interview, and then we got locked in the ground. It set the tone. Photo: Toby Lock
3. Composure in the Face of Adversity Award - Jamie Cumming
Doing interviews, especially during pre-season can be a tiresome task for for everyone. There's not a lot to say before a ball is kicked, of course new signings jumped at the chance of coming, new squad looks good, excited to get going blah blah blah. Poor Jamie Cumming though, dragged out to talk to us about coming back, stood in a bike shed at Fairfields. I was waiting on news of an arrival in the family, put my phone into flight mode for the interview, said thanks to Jamie as I turned the phone back on... news! "OH I HAVE A NEPHEW!" I screamed in his face. Cue a confused look from the keeper, and an escape route. Sorry, J. Photo: Jane Russell
4. Southern Hospitality Award - Portsmouth/Andy Cullen
When people leave football clubs, we, as media, don't often get the chance to say goodbye, or even a chance to speak to a lot of them again. Not the case with former Executive Officer Andy Cullen though. Now at Portsmouth, Andy bumped into us as we negotiated our way into Fratton Park (three minutes before we were allowed, the sheer audacity) who barged us past security and then showed us all his handy work around the ground, and talked us through his long-term plans for the club. Also the cakes at Fratton Park are elite. One of my favourite trips each year. Photo: Warren Little