The 2022/23 Alternative MK Dons Awards

2 . We Should Have Known Award - King's Lynn away

"When did you get the feeling this season wouldn't go to plan?" Easy. July. King's Lynn. But not for the reasons you think. We got to the ground early, they wouldn't tell us where the media could pick up the passes. When we finally found it, they wouldn't let us in early despite seeing others in the ground already. Then my wifi connection wouldn't work, the game was rubbish, my report was all over the place (even more than usual), Tennai Watson did his hamstring, social media whiz Robbie forgot to press record on his video interview, and then we got locked in the ground. It set the tone. Photo: Toby Lock