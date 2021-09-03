The 6 League One signings and departures that you may have missed this summer transfer window

The summer window had been completely taken over by rumours surrounding the likes of Harry Kane leaving Spurs, Lionel Messi signing for PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United.
It has been one of the craziest summers ever for rumours and big money moves, with Jack Grealish becoming the most expensive British signing as he joined Manchester City for £100 million.
This has meant a lot of signings in English football have gone under the radar and we are here to make sure you don’t miss out.
Here are nine arrivals and departures from the third tier that you may not have spotted...
1. Alfie McCalmont - Leeds United to Morecambe
Alfie McCalmont enjoyed a successful loan spell with Oldham Athletic last season, scoring eight goals from midfield in League Two. Morecambe secured a season-long loan deal for the 21-year-old and the Northern Ireland international has since been a regular in their side this season.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Brendan Galloway - Plymouth Argyle
Brendan Galloway has had a fall from grace over the last few years. Since playing for Everton the full-back had a number of unsuccessful loan spells before signing for Luton, where he made a handful of appearances before his release this summer. The 25-year-old has since signed for Plymouth Argyle on a short-term contract after a trial period with the club.
Photo: Tony Marshall
3. Harry Arter - Nottingham Forest to Charlton Athletic
Harry Arter is a well known name in English football for his time with Bournemouth and most recently played for Notts Forest in the Championship. Charlton Athletic secured the loan signing of Arter on deadline day - returning to the club he started his career with.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Harry Chapman - Blackburn Rovers to Burton Albion
Harry Chapman scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season and has found himself out on loan in League One once again. Burton Albion signed the 23-year-old until January on deadline day.
Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS