The automatic promotion odds for EVERY League Two side, including MK Dons, Bradford City, Notts County, Carlisle United and the rest

League Two’s title contenders have been quick to revamp their squad for a big season ahead.

MK Dons have added the likes of Sam Sherring, Tommy Leigh and promotion winner Laurence Maguire to their squad.

Chesterfield have made some impressive signings, with Shrewsbury Town captain Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden and Lewis Gordon amongst the players already signed up.

Doncaster Rovers have also added plenty of quality and could be battling Chesterfield all the way– with former favourite Billy Sharp leading the Rovers charge.

So who are the favourites for automatic promotion as it stands, ?

Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

2/1

1. Chesterfield

2/1 Photo: George Wood

5/2

2. Gillingham

5/2 Photo: Justin Setterfield

11/4

3. Doncaster Rovers

11/4 Photo: Ed Sykes

8/1

4. MK Dons

8/1 Photo: Pete Norton

