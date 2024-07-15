MK Dons have added the likes of Sam Sherring, Tommy Leigh and promotion winner Laurence Maguire to their squad.

Chesterfield have made some impressive signings, with Shrewsbury Town captain Chey Dunkley, Paddy Madden and Lewis Gordon amongst the players already signed up.

Doncaster Rovers have also added plenty of quality and could be battling Chesterfield all the way– with former favourite Billy Sharp leading the Rovers charge.

So who are the favourites for automatic promotion as it stands, ?

Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

