Dons fans have stuck with their side through a torrid season which went from an anticipated promotion push to dropping like a stone down the table.

It’s support that boss Paul Warne is delighted to have and led to him praising the fans for all they have done.

"I’m really pleased they’ve stayed with the players,” he said. “The season has not been the one anyone wanted. But being a football fan is a horrific life, you have some seasons that are amazing, but generally, they are not as great as you’d want them to be. If it were the case, everyone would be a Liverpool fan.

"I really appreciate the support, I do, the players do, and it generally feels positive which is great. You want to feel like everyone is pulling in the same direction.

"If you have a fanbase that enjoys and understands the journey, which they seem to, you’re 90 per cent of the way there."

Dons have seen average gates of just under 7,000 this season – a more than healthy following in League Two.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, were a country mile ahead - but how does average crowds at Stadium MK compare to the rest of the league?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.