MK Dons fans have been praised by boss Paul Warne for staying with the team during a tough season.MK Dons fans have been praised by boss Paul Warne for staying with the team during a tough season.
MK Dons fans have been praised by boss Paul Warne for staying with the team during a tough season.

The average crowds for every League Two side this season and where MK Dons, Gillingham, Carlisle United, Crewe Alexandra and the rest ranked

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th May 2025, 07:00 BST
They might not be the biggest crowds in the division but the MK Dons fans are some of the very best.

Dons fans have stuck with their side through a torrid season which went from an anticipated promotion push to dropping like a stone down the table.

It’s support that boss Paul Warne is delighted to have and led to him praising the fans for all they have done.

"I’m really pleased they’ve stayed with the players,” he said. “The season has not been the one anyone wanted. But being a football fan is a horrific life, you have some seasons that are amazing, but generally, they are not as great as you’d want them to be. If it were the case, everyone would be a Liverpool fan.

"I really appreciate the support, I do, the players do, and it generally feels positive which is great. You want to feel like everyone is pulling in the same direction.

"If you have a fanbase that enjoys and understands the journey, which they seem to, you’re 90 per cent of the way there."

Dons have seen average gates of just under 7,000 this season – a more than healthy following in League Two.

Unsuprisingly Bradford City, as ever, were a country mile ahead - but how does average crowds at Stadium MK compare to the rest of the league?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get more Dons news, here.

17,877

1. Bradford City

17,877 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9,745

2. Notts County

9,745 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8,146

3. Chesterfield

8,146 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
8,024

4. Doncaster Rovers

8,024 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Paul WarneLeague TwoGillinghamLiverpoolStadium MKBradford City
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice