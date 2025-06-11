MK Dons fans can expect an allocation of around 930 tickets for the trip to Barrow.MK Dons fans can expect an allocation of around 930 tickets for the trip to Barrow.
The away ticket allocations MK Dons fans can expect this season as Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United, Barnet. Crawley Town and Oldham Athletic return to League Two

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:13 BST
Wherever they go in the 2025/26 League Two season, MK Dons will attract some good crowds.

They will more than play their part with strong away followings watching the Dons up and down the land.

It’s going to be hard getting your hands on tickets for the trips to Barrow or Harrogate but it’s pretty much if you want one it’s yours for the trip to Notts County.

Here we take a look at how many tickets Dons fans can typically expect for away games this season, with allocations run from smallest to biggest. Figures quoted are the typical amount offered by each club and can vary depending on away ticketing demands or individual match circumstances.

approx 600

1. Bromley

approx 600 Photo: Getty

850 maximum capacity

2. Harrogate Town

850 maximum capacity Photo: Pete Norton

930

3. Barrow

930 Photo: Getty Images

999

4. Chesterfield

999 Photo: Getty Images

