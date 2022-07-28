The atmosphere at MK Dons has been rated the worst in League One by a long way in a new survey, but the quality of the stadium scored highly.

The best and worst matchday experiences in League One and how MK Dons compare to Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth

With the new EFL season finally kicking off this Friday, fans around the country are getting ready once again to swap the couch for the terraces, but which stadiums offer the best fan experiences for them?

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 7:00 am

BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study aims to answer that question by ranking the best and worst football stadiums for fan experience based on eight weighted criteria.

The criteria includes the price of season tickets, average match ticket, number of votes from fans, atmosphere, stadium location, view, matchday food and infrastructure rating, with each club being given a rating out of 100.

MK were hit hard for atmosphere, scoring just 30 and being rated as the worst team in the league.

The stadium location also didn’t go down well with a 50 score, but the view was up there with the best on 80.

The food was given a 60 rating, scoring highly at 80.

