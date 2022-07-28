BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study aims to answer that question by ranking the best and worst football stadiums for fan experience based on eight weighted criteria.

The criteria includes the price of season tickets, average match ticket, number of votes from fans, atmosphere, stadium location, view, matchday food and infrastructure rating, with each club being given a rating out of 100.

MK were hit hard for atmosphere, scoring just 30 and being rated as the worst team in the league.

The stadium location also didn’t go down well with a 50 score, but the view was up there with the best on 80.

The food was given a 60 rating, scoring highly at 80.

Give us your views on the matchday experience at MK Dons via our social media channels.

Get all the latest MK news, here.

1. Bolton Wanderers 75.23 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle 74.24 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Charlton Athletic 73.83 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday 73.17 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales