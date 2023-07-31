Ahead of the new League Two season kicking off next weekend, BetVictor has analysed the opening day exploits of each club across the last ten seasons to reveal the division’s fastest and slowest starters.

Forest Green are League Two’s fastest starters winning 8 of their 10 opening games, picking up 25 points in the process. After recently appointing David Horseman as their new manager, Rovers will be hoping to improve on their previous campaign which saw them relegated to League Two.

Much fancied Stockport County will be hoping to start quickly and put their recent opening day showings behind them where they’ve only picked up nine points from a possible 30. The Hatters have conceded the most goals and lost the most games of any side included in the study.

Title favourites Wrexham have a strong record on the opening day winning six of their last 10 games – accumulating a total of 20 points which puts them in third.

On their return to the Football League, Notts County will be hoping to improve on their previous showings, with five losses in their last ten opening day fixtures.

Here is how the full League Two table would look based on those opening day results.

1 . Forest Green Rovers - 25pts P10 W 8 D1 L1 PTS 25 +18 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . Swindon Town - 24pts P10 W8 D0 L2 P24 GD+10 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Wrexham - 20pts P10 W6 D2 L2 P20 GD+1 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4 . Harrogate Town - 19pts P10 W5 D4 L1 PTS19 GD+10 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales