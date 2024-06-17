Liam Bridcutt last played as a defensive midfielder for Blackpool. He has represented the Scotland national team and has played for big clubs including Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.Liam Bridcutt last played as a defensive midfielder for Blackpool. He has represented the Scotland national team and has played for big clubs including Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.
Liam Bridcutt last played as a defensive midfielder for Blackpool. He has represented the Scotland national team and has played for big clubs including Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.

The best free agents with EFL experience who may be of interest to MK Dons, Gillingham, Bromley, Bradford City, Salford City and the rest of League Two

Stephen Thirkill
The transfer window is now fully open and clubs are busy working to revamp their squads for the new campaign.

Right now there are still plenty of good players looking for work again after the expiration of their previous contracts.

Here are just a few players out there right now who may attract interest from League Two clubs.

1. Liam Bridcutt (midfield)

Bridcutt last played for Blackpoo. He has vast experience during spells with Sunderland, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Blackpool. He has also represented the Scotland national team. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. Ashley Eastham (defender)

Ashley Eastham last played for Salford City. Eastham began his career at Blackpool, with spells at Cheltenham Town, Fleetwood Town and Notts County followed. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3. Cheye Alexander (right-back)

Cheye Alexander is looking for a new club after being released by Gillingham, after 59 games for the Gills. He has also played 50 times for AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Jordon Mutch (central midfielder)

Jordon Mutch began life at Birmingham City after coming through Derby's academy. He has experience with Cardiff, QPR, Crystal Palace and last played in the Australian A-League. Photo: Sarah Reed

