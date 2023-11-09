News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

The best MK Dons loans XI according to AI could struggle defensively

They say never fall in love with a loan player, but at MK Dons, we’ve all been guilty of that.
By Toby Lock
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT

There have been plenty of excellent loan stars pulling on the shirt at Stadium MK down the years (some questionable ones as well) who have made a lasting impression, and picking your favourites is an ever-evolving thing.

However, when the question was put to artificial intelligence to pick the best loans XI, there were some pretty questionable choices made by the AG (artificial gaffer).

There were a couple of rogue choices when we asked AI to pick the best all-time XI a couple of months ago too.

Here are the best loan players AI chose.

Some good, some... questionable. Here's who the AI picked

1. Who AI chose as the best MK Dons loans XI

Some good, some... questionable. Here's who the AI picked Photo: Harry Hubbard

Photo Sales
The Chelsea loanee was named Player of the Year last season, despite Dons' relegation to League Two. Spending a season-and-a-half on loan from Stamford Bridge, Cumming racked up 77 appearances, and came desperately close to helping Dons to the Championship in 2022.

2. Goalkeeper - Jamie Cumming

The Chelsea loanee was named Player of the Year last season, despite Dons' relegation to League Two. Spending a season-and-a-half on loan from Stamford Bridge, Cumming racked up 77 appearances, and came desperately close to helping Dons to the Championship in 2022. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
The full-back on loan from Tottenham Hotspur spent the first-half of the 2011/12 season on loan at Stadium MK. Making 22 appearances for the club, he also scored two stunning goals and impressed enough to be recalled by Spurs, and sent to Championship side Leeds United for the remainder of the campaign

3. Right back - Adam Smith

The full-back on loan from Tottenham Hotspur spent the first-half of the 2011/12 season on loan at Stadium MK. Making 22 appearances for the club, he also scored two stunning goals and impressed enough to be recalled by Spurs, and sent to Championship side Leeds United for the remainder of the campaign Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
The 2017/18 season was a forgettable one for MK Dons as they went down with a whimper. The defensive unit was a concern all year, and Ebanks-Landell, on loan from Wolves, played a part in that. He made 35 appearances during the course of the season, scoring three goals

4. Centre back - Ethan Ebanks-Landell

The 2017/18 season was a forgettable one for MK Dons as they went down with a whimper. The defensive unit was a concern all year, and Ebanks-Landell, on loan from Wolves, played a part in that. He made 35 appearances during the course of the season, scoring three goals Photo: Harry Murphy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK