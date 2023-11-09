The best MK Dons loans XI according to AI could struggle defensively

They say never fall in love with a loan player, but at MK Dons, we’ve all been guilty of that.
There have been plenty of excellent loan stars pulling on the shirt at Stadium MK down the years (some questionable ones as well) who have made a lasting impression, and picking your favourites is an ever-evolving thing.
However, when the question was put to artificial intelligence to pick the best loans XI, there were some pretty questionable choices made by the AG (artificial gaffer).
Here are the best loan players AI chose.
1. Who AI chose as the best MK Dons loans XI
Some good, some... questionable. Here's who the AI picked Photo: Harry Hubbard
2. Goalkeeper - Jamie Cumming
The Chelsea loanee was named Player of the Year last season, despite Dons' relegation to League Two. Spending a season-and-a-half on loan from Stamford Bridge, Cumming racked up 77 appearances, and came desperately close to helping Dons to the Championship in 2022. Photo: Jane Russell
3. Right back - Adam Smith
The full-back on loan from Tottenham Hotspur spent the first-half of the 2011/12 season on loan at Stadium MK. Making 22 appearances for the club, he also scored two stunning goals and impressed enough to be recalled by Spurs, and sent to Championship side Leeds United for the remainder of the campaign Photo: Clive Mason
4. Centre back - Ethan Ebanks-Landell
The 2017/18 season was a forgettable one for MK Dons as they went down with a whimper. The defensive unit was a concern all year, and Ebanks-Landell, on loan from Wolves, played a part in that. He made 35 appearances during the course of the season, scoring three goals Photo: Harry Murphy