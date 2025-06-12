Stadium MK is League Two's biggest ground by a country mile.placeholder image
The biggest stadiums in League Two for the 2025/26 season as Stadium MK towers over Gilligham, Barnet, Harrogate Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Jun 2025, 13:15 BST
There are some big grounds in League Two once again next season.

Oldham Atheltic return to League Two with their 13,500 capacity Boundary Park, while Tranmere Rovers, Notts County, Swindon Town and MK Dons all have impressive stadiums.

It means have of the league has stadiums with a capacity of 10,000 or more. Stadium MK is the biggest arena by a country mile in League Two, but which club’s follow behind and in what order?. Here we rank each stadium from biggest to smallest.

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

Get your latest Dons news here.

30,500

1. MK Dons

30,500 Photo: Getty Images

19,841

2. Notts County

19,841 Photo: Getty Images

16,587

3. Tranmere Rovers

16,587 Photo: Getty Images

15,728

4. Swindon Town

15,728 Photo: Tina Jenner

Related topics:Stadium MKLeague TwoHarrogate TownNotts County
