The changes Williamson could make to MK Dons' line-up to face Accrington Stanley

Mike Williamson’s first game in charge of MK Dons could bring about big changes in the long term at Stadium MK, but after just two training sessions, what will his team look like when they take on Accrington Stanley tomorrow?
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST

Daniel Harvie is back from suspension after missing out on the 2-2 draw with Barrow last Saturday and Tommy Smith is back from international duty, while Jonathan Leko too could return to the squad after being left out last week.

Here’s how MK Dons could line-up for Williamson’s opening encounter.

Max Dean bagged a brace last week against Barrow - but will he keep his spot in the side to face Accrington Stanley?

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley

Max Dean bagged a brace last week against Barrow - but will he keep his spot in the side to face Accrington Stanley? Photo: Jane Russell

Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Pete Norton

Warren O'Hora

3. Centre back

Warren O'Hora Photo: Pete Norton

Jack Tucker

4. Centre back

Jack Tucker Photo: Pete Norton

