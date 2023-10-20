The changes Williamson could make to MK Dons' line-up to face Accrington Stanley
Mike Williamson’s first game in charge of MK Dons could bring about big changes in the long term at Stadium MK, but after just two training sessions, what will his team look like when they take on Accrington Stanley tomorrow?
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Daniel Harvie is back from suspension after missing out on the 2-2 draw with Barrow last Saturday and Tommy Smith is back from international duty, while Jonathan Leko too could return to the squad after being left out last week.
Here’s how MK Dons could line-up for Williamson’s opening encounter.
