The early front-runners to take over the vacant manager's role at MK Dons
Mark Jackson’s seat is barely cold but already the bookmakers are out in force, tipping plenty of managers to take over the hot-seat at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
Published 9th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:57 BST
Michael Appleton is the early front-runner to take over from Jackson, following his sacking on Tuesday afternoon after Dons were relegated to League Two on Sunday.
Plenty of currently available managers have made the list, as well as a few familiar faces too.
Here are the early front-runners.
