The early front-runners to take over the vacant manager's role at MK Dons

Mark Jackson’s seat is barely cold but already the bookmakers are out in force, tipping plenty of managers to take over the hot-seat at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
Published 9th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:57 BST

Michael Appleton is the early front-runner to take over from Jackson, following his sacking on Tuesday afternoon after Dons were relegated to League Two on Sunday.

Plenty of currently available managers have made the list, as well as a few familiar faces too.

Here are the early front-runners.

Mark Jackson was sacked on Tuesday after Dons were relegated to League Two on Sunday

1. The early front-runners to take over at the helm at MK Dons

Mark Jackson was sacked on Tuesday after Dons were relegated to League Two on Sunday Photo: Jane Russell

The former Blackpool boss, sacked in January, Appleton knows what it takes to get teams out of League Two having done so with Oxford

2. Michael Appleton - 6/4

The former Blackpool boss, sacked in January, Appleton knows what it takes to get teams out of League Two having done so with Oxford Photo: Tony Marshall

The Shrewsbury boss has been in charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow for two-and-a-half years

3. Steve Cotterill - 2/1

The Shrewsbury boss has been in charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow for two-and-a-half years Photo: Marc Atkins

Cowley has been out of work since January having left Portsmouth at the start of the year. Led Lincoln City to the League Two title in 2019

4. Danny Cowley - 5/1

Cowley has been out of work since January having left Portsmouth at the start of the year. Led Lincoln City to the League Two title in 2019 Photo: Alex Morton

