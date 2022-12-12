The early frontrunners to replace Manning at MK Dons according to the bookmakers

MK Dons are once again delving into the managerial market to replace Liam Manning after he was sacked as head coach on Sunday.

The 37-year-old came out of left-field when he was appointed in August 2021 from Belgian second division side Lommel to replace Russell Martin.

But with the club in 23rd in League One and needing an upturn in fortunes, it may be that Sporting Director is forced to go with a more experienced manager to get them out of trouble.

Needless to say, the bookmakers already have some interesting choices and names linked to the job – here are the early frontrunners and odds according to BetVictor.

1. Darren Ferguson - 4/1 The former Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers is the early frontrunner to replace Liam Manning. Out of work since he was sacked from Posh in February.

2. Leam Richardson - 8/1 Richardson has been out of work since leaving Wigan last month, just a few weeks after he signed a long-term contract with the club. He guided the Latics from the foot of League One to promotion a year later

3. Marc Bircham - 10/1 The former Canada international is currently first team coach for Serie B side Como, where he works under Gennaro Gattuso. Has decent pedigree as an assistant manager at the likes of QPR, Millwall and was Technical Director for the Bahamas in 2020/21 too.

4. Brian Barry-Murphy - 12/1 Spent two years as Rochdale manager before being sacked at Spotland in 2021. Not long out of work though, Barry-Murphy was snapped up by Manchester City's Elite Development Squad where he remains manager.