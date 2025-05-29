MK Dons are a firm favourite with the bookies to win promotion to League One next season.MK Dons are a firm favourite with the bookies to win promotion to League One next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th May 2025, 07:00 BST
MK Dons will go into the new season with one clear goal in mind – to win promotion.

A woeful 19th place finish will gladly be forgotten as summer optimism begins to take over for a 25/26 season to remember for very different reason.

It is a campaign Dons go into with high expectations with new boss Paul Warne having his first transfer window to revamp the struggling squad.

But it promises to be another very competitive season with Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers, Notts County, Gillingham and Salford City, and others, all fancying their chances of promotion glory.

Whichever sides are in the top three, it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to win promotion, courtesy of PaddyPower.

15/8

1. Chesterfield

15/8 Photo: Getty Images

15/8

2. MK Dons

15/8 Photo: Jane Russell

23/10

3. Notts County

23/10 Photo: Getty Images

23/10

4. Bristol Rovers

23/10 Photo: Getty Images

