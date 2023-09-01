News you can trust since 1981
The ELEVEN signings MK Dons completed during the summer transfer window

It went right down to the wire, but MK Dons completed ELEVEN signings during the summer transfer window.
By Toby Lock
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:45 BST

Eight passed through the doors prior to transfer deadline day on Friday, with another three added at the death to complete Graham Alexander’s busy window.

Here are the new recruits.

Eight have arrived at Stadium MK this summer - here's a reminder of who Graham Alexander has added to the squad

1. Who have MK Dons signed so far in the transfer window?

Gilbey returned to MK Dons after leaving Charlton, and was the first signing through the door. He has been a regular since his comeback, wearing the captain's armband and scoring a vital equaliser against Colchester earlier this month

2. Alex Gilbey

Was Newport County's Player of the Year last season and has been a regular fixture at right-back since arriving

3. Cameron Norman

The first of two keepers signed in June, Harness left Charlton to join Dons and made his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea in midweek

4. Nathan Harness

