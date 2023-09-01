The ELEVEN signings MK Dons completed during the summer transfer window

It went right down to the wire, but MK Dons completed ELEVEN signings during the summer transfer window.
Eight passed through the doors prior to transfer deadline day on Friday, with another three added at the death to complete Graham Alexander’s busy window.
Here are the new recruits.
2. Alex Gilbey
Gilbey returned to MK Dons after leaving Charlton, and was the first signing through the door. He has been a regular since his comeback, wearing the captain's armband and scoring a vital equaliser against Colchester earlier this month
3. Cameron Norman
Was Newport County's Player of the Year last season and has been a regular fixture at right-back since arriving
4. Nathan Harness
The first of two keepers signed in June, Harness left Charlton to join Dons and made his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea in midweek