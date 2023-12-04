The ex-MK Dons man now shaping football in USA

Alan Smith joined MK Dons in 2011

The future of football in the USA is being shaped by former MK Dons man Alan Smith.

When he made the switch to Milton Keynes, initially on loan from Premier League Newcastle United in January 2012, Smith was hailed as the biggest signing in the club's history, before making his move permanent in the summer. Two years and 83 appearances later, he departed for Notts County where he not only made his coaching start, but also his managerial debut.

The former Leeds United, Manchester United and England ace now though resides in Florida where he is the director of the XL Academy - a programme intended on providing 'an accelerated educational program that empowers each student to reach his or her highest social and academic potential.'

Smith heads up a team of coaches helping develop youngsters aiming to take football to a collegiate and professional level, while balancing their studies too. Now 43, Smith hopes he and his team can mould the future of football in America, and produce players for the national team in the future.

He said: "The goal of The XL Academy is to produce National Team players while giving every student the opportunity to perform to their greatest potential on the field and in the classroom."