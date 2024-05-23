In the Premier League Man City made it a historic four in a row, while lower down the league fallen giants such as Derby County and Birmingham City continued on their ups and downs.

It was a season watched by huge numbers around the land with the love affair for our national game still shining bright.

And the stats through up some interesting reading with Premier League sides Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth not even making the top 50 of the nation’s most watched teams, with a number of League Two sides getting bigger gates than the Hatters.