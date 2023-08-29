News you can trust since 1981
The five changes MK Dons could make to face Chelsea U21s in the Papa John's Trophy

Graham Alexander has confirmed there will be ‘opportunities’ for some of his squad players to get a run-out for MK Dons this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy.
By Toby Lock
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST

Taking on Chelsea U21s at Stadium MK (kick-off 7pm), the head coach could blood several player on the fringes of his regular League Two side, while having to manoeuvre within the rules of the competition when it comes to selection.

Dons must have at least four 'qualifying' outfield players in their line-up for EFL Trophy fixtures. Qualifying players include those who started the previous or following first-team fixture; are in the top 10 players at the club who have made the most starting appearances in league and domestic cup competitions so far this season; have 40 or more first-team appearances in their career; are on loan from a Premier League club or any EFL 'Category One' academy club. A club can also play any eligible goalkeeper in the competition.

Here’s how we think they could line-up to face Chelsea U21s.

With the opportunity to rotate his squad this evening, we're predicting a different looking Dons side to take to the pitch tonight

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Chelsea U21s

With the opportunity to rotate his squad this evening, we're predicting a different looking Dons side to take to the pitch tonight Photo: Catherine Ivill

Nathan Harness

2. Goalkeeper

Nathan Harness Photo: Jane Russell

Jack Tucker

3. Centre back

Jack Tucker Photo: Jane Russell

Warren O'Hora

4. Centre back

Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

Related topics:Graham AlexanderStadium MKLeague TwoPremier League