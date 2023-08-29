Taking on Chelsea U21s at Stadium MK (kick-off 7pm), the head coach could blood several player on the fringes of his regular League Two side, while having to manoeuvre within the rules of the competition when it comes to selection.

Dons must have at least four 'qualifying' outfield players in their line-up for EFL Trophy fixtures. Qualifying players include those who started the previous or following first-team fixture; are in the top 10 players at the club who have made the most starting appearances in league and domestic cup competitions so far this season; have 40 or more first-team appearances in their career; are on loan from a Premier League club or any EFL 'Category One' academy club. A club can also play any eligible goalkeeper in the competition.