News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons celebrate Matt Dennis' opening goal against West Ham United U21s on Tuesday night

'The game changer': Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over West Ham U21s

It wasn’t the best of performances again from MK Dons on Tuesday night, but Matt Dennis came off the bench to score twice to see off West Ham United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:00 am

It was a strong side Liam Manning put out against his former club, but after a slow and uneventful opening hour, two goals from substitute Matt Dennis earned Dons their first win in the competition.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

Really had nothing to do all night. A couple of half-chances which came his way he dealt with easily.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Zak Jules - 6.5

Another good showing from the defender, looking more comfortable in the side after his recent run

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Dean Lewington - 6.5

Typically solid from the skipper, showing some of the West Ham youngsters no mercy as he out-muscled them and read the game well

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

A trouble-free night for the Irishman in the centre of the back three.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4