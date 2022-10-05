'The game changer': Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over West Ham U21s
It wasn’t the best of performances again from MK Dons on Tuesday night, but Matt Dennis came off the bench to score twice to see off West Ham United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.
By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:00 am
It was a strong side Liam Manning put out against his former club, but after a slow and uneventful opening hour, two goals from substitute Matt Dennis earned Dons their first win in the competition.
Here’s how we rated the players.
