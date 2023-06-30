The good, the bad and last season's - the best and worst of MK Dons kits

3 . Third kit - 22/23

If this had been the only kit with the bleached, smoky look, Dons might have gotten away with it. Admittedly, this one looks like you've spilled the bleach on it, but it's different enough to have peaked a bit of interest. It came out though several weeks after the dirty white and red efforts, making this one the final piece of a bad jigsaw. Ironically, it was this kit which sparked the club to redesign the home and second kits in a similar style Photo: MK Dons