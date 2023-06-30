The good, the bad and last season's - the best and worst of MK Dons kits

Today marks the unveiling of MK Dons’ 2023/24 kit which will see them competing in League Two.
Over the years though, Dons have had some pretty good-looking kits, and some rotters to.
Here are some of our favourites, some we’d rather forget, and some which will live on in infamy.
1. The best and worst of MK Dons kits down the years
Last season's shirt was one to forget Photo: Jane Russell
2. Home shirt - 22/23
When the chairman says "Our kits change every year so we haven't got too long to be upset about it" in August, you know you've made a bad kit choice. The 'white' home kit looked more like you'd just washed your car with it and then stuck it on for a game of footie. With mis-matched clean shorts, it just looked awful. On the odd occasions, Dons switched it up and played in black shorts, which helped the look no end. Photo: Jane Russell
3. Third kit - 22/23
If this had been the only kit with the bleached, smoky look, Dons might have gotten away with it. Admittedly, this one looks like you've spilled the bleach on it, but it's different enough to have peaked a bit of interest. It came out though several weeks after the dirty white and red efforts, making this one the final piece of a bad jigsaw. Ironically, it was this kit which sparked the club to redesign the home and second kits in a similar style Photo: MK Dons
4. Away kit - 22/23
While the first and third kits were talking points, this red one, with matching dirty pattern, just looked a bit half-hearted. And thanks to last season's efforts, will be remembered as the kit Dons got relegated in Photo: Jane Russell