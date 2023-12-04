The important role Williamson demands from his MK Dons wing-backs

Joe Tomlinson

Mike Williamson feels wing-backs at MK Dons play a bigger role offensively than defensively.

With Joe Tomlinson scoring three in his last five games, and Daniel Harvie providing the same return in the opening month of the campaign, goals from the wide areas have proven important this term. Tomlinson's goal threat in particular has developed since Williamson took over in October, with his brace against Salford City coming from the right flank.

Often a threat sneaking in at the back-post, Williamson says his wing-backs play an important role in the attacking third, potentially more so than at the opposite end of the pitch despite their deceptive name.

"Especially in our formation, they have to pin the backline as far back as far as they can so we can operate and use the space in the middle," said the head coach. "They're either involved in the attack down their side, or they're trying to get in at the back stick. They're really important to us to make sure we can try and control the middle.

"They have to be in the right areas at the right times, selfless run off the ball, pick up second balls.