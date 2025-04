Port Vale took over as leaders after the latest round-of action this weekend.

But there are just six points separating the leaders from Newport County down in 13th place.

MK Dons are currently in 15th after another weekend defeat.

So who are the current favourites to claim a top three spot and seal automatic promotion? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

