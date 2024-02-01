Here we look at deals done in the build up to Deadline Day and rumours of transfers to come.
1. Luke Bolton
Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. Charlie McCann
Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record. Photo: Jan Kruger
3. Jack Marriott,
Wrexham AFC have announced the permanent signing of centre forward Jack Marriott, for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town. The Beverley-born striker arrives at the STōK Cae Ras on a deal which will keep him with North Wales until the end of the 2024/25 season. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Kofi Balmer
Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime) Photo: Andrew Redington