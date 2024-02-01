News you can trust since 1981
Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website)Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website)
The latest League Two deals and gossip on Deadline Day: Wrexham sign Salford City winger, Exeter City and Notts County eye Forest Green Rovers midfielder and AFC Wimbledon sign Crystal Palace defender

The transfer window closes in less than 24 hours with League Two clubs rapidly working to conclude their business.
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 09:31 GMT

Here we look at deals done in the build up to Deadline Day and rumours of transfers to come.

1. Luke Bolton

Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record.

2. Charlie McCann

Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record. Photo: Jan Kruger

Wrexham AFC have announced the permanent signing of centre forward Jack Marriott, for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town. The Beverley-born striker arrives at the STōK Cae Ras on a deal which will keep him with North Wales until the end of the 2024/25 season.

3. Jack Marriott,

Wrexham AFC have announced the permanent signing of centre forward Jack Marriott, for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town. The Beverley-born striker arrives at the STōK Cae Ras on a deal which will keep him with North Wales until the end of the 2024/25 season. Photo: Pete Norton

Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime)

4. Kofi Balmer

Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime) Photo: Andrew Redington

