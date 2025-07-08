The competitive 2-1 defeat at the Pinatar Arena, saw Dons get minutes into the squad with two different XIs for each half.

It was a first glance at the squad who are expected to have a very strong season in League Two this year.

Dons have strengthened well since last season’s woes as they look to finally kick on under Paul Warne.

MK remain one of the favourites to secure a top three spot, with these odds currently being offered by PaddyPower.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.