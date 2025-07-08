MK Dons are strong favourites to take a top three spot this season.placeholder image
MK Dons are strong favourites to take a top three spot this season.

The latest League Two promotion odds as MK Dons squad rebuild takes on exciting look, plus Crewe Alexandra, Walsall, Swindon Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Jul 2025, 07:58 BST
MK Dons got some valuable minutes under their belt as they stepped up their pre-season campaign against St Mirren.

The competitive 2-1 defeat at the Pinatar Arena, saw Dons get minutes into the squad with two different XIs for each half.

It was a first glance at the squad who are expected to have a very strong season in League Two this year.

Dons have strengthened well since last season’s woes as they look to finally kick on under Paul Warne.

MK remain one of the favourites to secure a top three spot, with these odds currently being offered by PaddyPower.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get more Dons news here.

8/11

1. MK Dons

8/11 Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
7/5

2. Chesterfield

7/5 Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
13/5

3. Gillingham

13/5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
11/4

4. Notts County

11/4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WalsallLeague TwoSt Mirren
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice