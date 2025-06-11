MK Dons are favourites to win League Two next season.MK Dons are favourites to win League Two next season.
The latest League Two promotion odds for MK Dons and promotion rivals Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers, Notts County, Colchester United and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
MK Dons are one of the pre-season favourites to win promotion to League One.

Bookies have been quick to install Paul Warne’s boys as one of the likely squads to lift the League Two title.

They go into the season looking to quickly stamp their mark on the league after last year’s dire showing.

And the bookies and punters currently believe they have a great shout of getting it right this time around.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a rnumber of teams going in with good budgets and ambition to match.

Here we take a look at the early odds to be promoted, courtesy of PaddyPower.

15/8

1. Chesterfield

15/8 Photo: Getty Images

15/8

2. MK Dons

15/8 Photo: Jane Russell

12/5

3. Gillingham

12/5 Photo: Getty Images

12/5

4. Notts County

12/5 Photo: Getty Images

