The latest predicted final League Two table after a thrilling Easter weekend in the promotion and relegation battles. including MK Dons, Walsall, Colchester United, Newport County and AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons picked up four more points over the Easter games to keep up the pressure on the top three.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 06:57 BST

It puts them in touching distance of Mansfield Town, though the Stags do have two games in hand, and Wrexham.

Around the league Stockport County moved clear at the top of table.

At the bottom, Colchester United are now in the relegation zone, while Grimsby are increasingly looking over the shoulders after Forest Green and Sutton picked up more points.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons here.

86pts (+45)

1. Mansfield Town

1. Mansfield Town
86pts (+45)

86pts (-+43)

2. Stockport County

2. Stockport County
86pts (-+43)

82pts (+26)

3. Wrexham

3. Wrexham
82pts (+26)

79pts (+17)

4. Barrow

4. Barrow
79pts (+17)

