A 4-1 defeat at home to Mansfield Town at the weekend leaves the Stags needing one more point to condem the Dons to a play-off battle.

The battle to join MK in the play-off places is reaching a thrilling climax with five teams fighting for seventh spot.

But who might Dons face in the play-offs?

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

