The latest predicted final League Two table as MK Dons see automatic promotion bid all but ended, plus potential play-off line-up as Barrow, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers fight it out

The automatic promotion dream is all but over for MK Dons.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:13 BST

A 4-1 defeat at home to Mansfield Town at the weekend leaves the Stags needing one more point to condem the Dons to a play-off battle.

The battle to join MK in the play-off places is reaching a thrilling climax with five teams fighting for seventh spot.

But who might Dons face in the play-offs?

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

90pts (-+45)

1. Stockport County

90pts (-+45) Photo: Jan Kruger

86pts (+44)

2. Mansfield Town

86pts (+44) Photo: Chris Holloway

85pts (+33)

3. Wrexham

85pts (+33) Photo: Chris Holloway

78pts (+16)

4. MK Dons

78pts (+16) Photo: Jan Kruger

