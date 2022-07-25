The infrastructure rating considers a range of important factors including stadium capacity, stadium condition, training facilities, youth facilities, youth recruitment, corporate facilities, and transport links to provide a single score for each club out of 100 based on the quality of a club’s overall infrastructure.

Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday were identified as the teams in the division with the best youth recruitment, which considers their scouting resource, current quality of their youth talent, and youth coaching team.

But Cheltenham Town and Wycombe Wanderers on the other hand were identified as having the worst youth recruitment in the league.

Burton Albion, Derby County & Bolton Wanderers were given plenty of praise but it was a thumbs down for Accrington Stanley.

Each club has been given a rating out of 100, with the lowest rated teams first up.

1. Cheltenham Town 50.49 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Accrington Stanley 51.12 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Bristol Rovers 53.03 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Port Vale 56.32 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales