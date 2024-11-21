One of those red cards belong to the Dons, with Bromley holding the dubious record for a league high 4 red cards.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline and is accurate as of Nov 21.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

2 . Harrogate Town - 25pts Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Cheltenham Town - 28pts Y: 28 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales