There have been 24 red cards and 774 yellow cards around League Two so far this season.

The League Two sides with the worst disciplinary records this season, including MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, Walsall, Bromley and Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:19 GMT
There has been 24 red cards across League Two this season.

One of those red cards belong to the Dons, with Bromley holding the dubious record for a league high 4 red cards.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline and is accurate as of Nov 21.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 24 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Walsall - 24pts

Y: 24 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Harrogate Town - 25pts

Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 28 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Cheltenham Town - 28pts

Y: 28 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 28 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Colchester United - 28pts

Y: 28 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

