The League Two sides with the worst disciplinary records this season, including MK Dons, Salford City, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale, Gillingham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:07 GMT
There has been 41 red cards and 1,223 bookings across League Two this season.

Bromley and Doncaster Rovers hold the dubious record for a league high five red cards, with five clubs still to receive a red card this campaign

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline and is accurate as of Jan 23.

Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Cheltenham Town - 40pts

Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 0

Y: 42 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Notts County - 42pts

Y: 42 DB: 0 R: 0

Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0

3. Harrogate Town - 44pts

Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0

Y: 42 DB: 0 R: 1

4. MK Dons - 47pts

Y: 42 DB: 0 R: 1

