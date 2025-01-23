Bromley and Doncaster Rovers hold the dubious record for a league high five red cards, with five clubs still to receive a red card this campaign

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline and is accurate as of Jan 23.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

1 . Cheltenham Town - 40pts Y: 40 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Notts County - 42pts Y: 42 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Town - 44pts Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales