The MK Dons, Accrington Stanley, Sutton United, Barrow, Harrogate Town Salford City players who make up League Two's 20 top best performing players on the opening day of the season - picture gallery
MK Dons have had two players named in League Two’s top 20 performing players on the opening day of the season.
Jonathan Leko and Mohamed Eisa made the whoscored.com website’s list after the Dons’ impressive win at Wrexham.
Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening day of the season.
