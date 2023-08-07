News you can trust since 1981
Jonathan Leko was named the best Milton Keynes Dons player in the win over Wrexham by the whoscored.com website.

The MK Dons, Accrington Stanley, Sutton United, Barrow, Harrogate Town Salford City players who make up League Two's 20 top best performing players on the opening day of the season - picture gallery

MK Dons have had two players named in League Two’s top 20 performing players on the opening day of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

Jonathan Leko and Mohamed Eisa made the whoscored.com website’s list after the Dons’ impressive win at Wrexham.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening day of the season.

9.72

1. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

9.72 Photo: Stu Forster

9.67

2. Jonathan Leko (Milton Keynes Dons)

9.67 Photo: Pete Norton

9.52

3. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

9.52 Photo: George Wood

8.86

4. Omari Patrick (Sutton United)

8.86 Photo: Stu Forster

