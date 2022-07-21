Finding a 25 goal-a-season striker is the holy grail for all clubs and will certainly give you a good chance of going up.

It might be unlikely that Mo Eisa hits that tally but he will MK Dons’ best hope of the golden boot this season following Scott Twine’s departure to Burnley.

Eisa banged in 12 goals last season as the Dons went on to semi-final defeat in the play-offs.

Here’s who are the frontrunners and the players Eisa will need to beat to take the honours.

You can get all the latest MK Dons news here

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) 5/1 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) 12/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) 14/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) 14/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales