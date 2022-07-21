Mo Eisa scored 12 times last season and is a 16/1 shot to lead the League One scoring charts.

The MK Dons, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town players who are front runners to win League One's Golden Boot

Will Keane and Ross Stewart shared the League One golden boot honour last season as they fired their respective clubs to promotion with 26 goals each.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 7:00 am

Finding a 25 goal-a-season striker is the holy grail for all clubs and will certainly give you a good chance of going up.

It might be unlikely that Mo Eisa hits that tally but he will MK Dons’ best hope of the golden boot this season following Scott Twine’s departure to Burnley.

Eisa banged in 12 goals last season as the Dons went on to semi-final defeat in the play-offs.

Here’s who are the frontrunners and the players Eisa will need to beat to take the honours.

You can get all the latest MK Dons news here

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

5/1

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

2. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers)

12/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town)

14/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Matty Taylor (Oxford United)

14/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mo EisaIpswich TownSheffield WednesdayDerby County
Next Page
Page 1 of 4