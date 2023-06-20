News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons have one of the best Twitter followings in League Two.

The most followed League Two clubs on Twitter and how MK Dons compare to Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Accrington Stanley - picture gallery

MK Dons have a very healthy 106,000 followers on Twitter.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

The support for the club spans for and wide, with fans dotted all over the country.

And for those out of the area, Twitter is a rather useful way of staying in touch with the club.

But how does the Dons’ following compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s every club’s Twitter following, running from smallest to highest.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

32.4k

1. Sutton United

32.4k Photo: Clive Mason

34.7k

2. Harrogate Town

34.7k Photo: Pete Norton

36.3k

3. Barrow

36.3k Photo: Pete Norton

52.5k

4. Stockport County

52.5k Photo: Paul Harding

