The new look League One SkyBet promotion odds following MK Dons' poor start - plus the odds for Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle
It’s been a very poor to the season so far for MK Dons.
They sit third bottom with just one win from their opening five games. Of course it’s still very early and the Dons are only four points off the play-off places.
But the bookies believe it is the form of a team unlikely to go up this season and have lengthened their odds accordingly.
Elsewhere, leaders Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are now odds on for promotion.
Deliver your verdict on the promotion race so far via our social media channels.
