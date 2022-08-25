They sit third bottom with just one win from their opening five games. Of course it’s still very early and the Dons are only four points off the play-off places.

But the bookies believe it is the form of a team unlikely to go up this season and have lengthened their odds accordingly.

Elsewhere, leaders Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are now odds on for promotion.

1. Morecambe 200/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Burton Albion 150/1 Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham Town 100/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood Town 50/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales