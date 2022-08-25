News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons have had a very poor start to the season as they struggle to shake off last season's play-off failure. They are currently in the relegation zone and have seen their promotion odds lengthen.

The new look League One SkyBet promotion odds following MK Dons' poor start - plus the odds for Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle

It’s been a very poor to the season so far for MK Dons.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:18 pm

They sit third bottom with just one win from their opening five games. Of course it’s still very early and the Dons are only four points off the play-off places.

But the bookies believe it is the form of a team unlikely to go up this season and have lengthened their odds accordingly.

Elsewhere, leaders Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are now odds on for promotion.

Deliver your verdict on the promotion race so far via our social media channels.

And, don’t forget, you can get all the latest MK Dons news, here.

1. Morecambe

200/1

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Burton Albion

150/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham Town

100/1

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood Town

50/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Sheffield WednesdayIpswich TownDerby CountyPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 6