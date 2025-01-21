MK Dons need to rack up a run of wins to get back into play-off contention once again.MK Dons need to rack up a run of wins to get back into play-off contention once again.
MK Dons are now eight points off the play-offs after defeat at Walsall.

The 2-0 defeat the runaway league leaders leaves hopes of making the top seven a rather distant dream right now.

MK have a big transfer window ahead and still very much to play for with 22 games still to go.

So who is going to finish where, Here a supercomputer – prodcued by BonusCodeBets – gives its take on how the final table will look.

How does the Supercomputer work?

The League Two SuperComputer, conducted by SkinLords, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.

What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

99pts (+43)

1. Walsall

99pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+29)

2. AFC Wimbledon

86pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+24)

3. Crewe Alexandra

86pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+22)

4. Notts County

85pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

