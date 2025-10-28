Notts County are fifth in League Two after winning three of their last four games.placeholder image
The odds for MK Dons, Colchester United, Salford City and Fleetwood Town as League Two's promotion race looks as unpredictable as ever

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Oct 2025, 16:00 GMT
The League Two table is hugely bunched up after another interesting weekend of results.

Pre-season favourites MK Dons saw their momentum of four wins in a row halted after defeat at Bromley, while Chesterfield saw two crucial points slip away after Tranmere equalised in stoppage-time.

Leaders Walsall will again be feeling nervous, with a second successive defeat no doubt reminding their fans of last season’s horrific collapse.

Second-placed Swindon Town have also begun to find the going to tough and are also without a win in three games, while Gillingham are dropping fast after going five games without a win.

Notts County look like they are starting to come good after beating Cambridge United to claim a third win in four games.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.

10/11

1. MK Dons

10/11 Photo: Getty Images

11/8

2. Chesterfield

11/8 Photo: Derbyshire Times

13/8

3. Walsall

13/8 Photo: Getty Images

13/8

4. Grimsby Town

13/8 Photo: Getty Images

