MK Dons are 5/4 shots to finishing inside the top seven next season.MK Dons are 5/4 shots to finishing inside the top seven next season.
The odds on MK Dons claiming a top seven spot in the 2023/24 League Two season, plus the price punters can get on Accrington Stanley, Forest Green Rovers and Morecambe - picture gallery

Promotion at the first attempt will be the immediate aim for MK Dons next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

After a torrid season last year the Dons are expected to be in the League Two promotion race.

Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County the only sides to be odds on with SkyBet for a top seven finish, which perhaps highlights just how competitive League Two is expected to be next season.

Here are the odds you can get SkyBet on the MK Dons bagging a spot in the top seven.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think MK Dons will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

2/5

1. Wrexham

2/5 Photo: Jan Kruger

8/13

2. Stockport County

8/13 Photo: Paul Harding

4/6

3. Notts County

4/6 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Evens

4. Gillingham

Evens Photo: Chris Holloway

Related topics:League TwoMorecambeNotts CountyWrexham