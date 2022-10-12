"The only player performing lately,": Toby Lock's MK Dons rating pictures after the defeat to Bristol Rovers
It was another disappointing night at Stadium MK on Tuesday as Dons were beaten 1-0 by Bristol Rovers.
By Toby Lock
36 minutes ago
Antony Evans converted from the penalty spot – the fifth penalty Dons have given away at home this season – to secure the points for Joey Barton’s side, while the hosts could barely muster one attempt on target in another miserable team performance.
Here’s how we rated the players.
Page 1 of 4