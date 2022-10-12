News you can trust since 1981
Dons struggled all over the pitch on Tuesday night against Bristol Rovers

"The only player performing lately,": Toby Lock's MK Dons rating pictures after the defeat to Bristol Rovers

It was another disappointing night at Stadium MK on Tuesday as Dons were beaten 1-0 by Bristol Rovers.

By Toby Lock
36 minutes ago

Antony Evans converted from the penalty spot – the fifth penalty Dons have given away at home this season – to secure the points for Joey Barton’s side, while the hosts could barely muster one attempt on target in another miserable team performance.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Top Don: Jamie Cumming - 8

Kept it civil again with three excellent saves to deny Rovers. The keeper is the only player consistently performing for the side at the moment

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Zak Jules - 5.5

Defended fairly well for the most part, but some silly mistakes kept into his performance

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Warren O'Hora - 5.5

Moved back to the right-side of the back three and looked pretty assured. Struggled going long

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Dean Lewington - 5.5

Back in the side in the centre of the back three. Helped Dons shore things up from the weekend

Photo: Jane Russell

