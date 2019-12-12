The Oxford game which made a man of Callum Brittain

Callum Brittain will look fondly back on a game against Oxford United in 2017, emerging as a promising youngster to where he is now.

It has been a little over two years since Callum Brittain really made a name for himself in MK Dons' first team, scoring his first goal against this weekend's opponents Oxford United in a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK.

Until that stage, Brittain had proven to be a promising youngster. But his 35th-minute substitute appearance, equaliser and man of the match performance threw him into the limelight. He has barely looked back since. A regular in the first team, England U20s performances and no longer seen as the plucky youngster in the side, Brittain has become a key man.

READ MORE: A big season ahead for Callum Brittain

Playing back in League One again after last season's League Two stint, Brittain has become one of Dons' biggest assets in an otherwise grubby season. Missing just three games so far this season, Brittain, who is still only 21, is nearing his 100th appearance for the club and is growing in both stature and importance in Russell Martin's side - a testament to that saw him rested for the Leasing.com Trophy match against Coventry last week, despite the manager fielding a strong side for the game.

Arguably his best showings this term have been while playing in midfield. Though his games at wing-back saw him provide both of his goals this season, as well as some excellent displays, Brittain would often run out of steam with 20-or-so minutes remaining, irking former boss Paul Tisdale in the process. Pushed into a role higher up the field, Brittain is able to show off his more creative side, without as much defensive responsibility - even if he does prefer playing at wing-back.

Brittain still needs to find a consistency and a way to continue to influence games around him, whether that be from right back or from midfield under Martin's new system. His impressive start to the season though means he has come an awfully long way since his first Oxford game.

Brittain with chairman Pete Winkelman after his first career goal against Oxford