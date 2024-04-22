MK Dons end their regular season campaign at home to Sutton United this weekend.MK Dons end their regular season campaign at home to Sutton United this weekend.
MK Dons end their regular season campaign at home to Sutton United this weekend.

The predicted final League Two table as Barrow, Crawley Town, Doncaster Rovers and Walsall fight to join MK Dons in the play-offs

MK Dons will be aiming to end their regular season with victory at home to Sutton United at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:07 BST

Sutton United will be relegated on Tuesday night if Colchester United pick up a point against Doncaster Rovers, while MK Dons will go into the game with fourth-place guaranteed.

But below them the battle still goes on to see who the Dons will face in the play-offs, with Barrow, Crawley, Doncaster and Walsall looking to extend their season.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

92pts (-+48)

1. Stockport County

92pts (-+48) Photo: Jan Kruger

88pts (+37)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+37) Photo: Chris Holloway

86pts (+43)

3. Mansfield Town

86pts (+43) Photo: Chris Holloway

80pts (+17)

4. MK Dons

80pts (+17) Photo: Jan Kruger

