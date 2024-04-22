Sutton United will be relegated on Tuesday night if Colchester United pick up a point against Doncaster Rovers, while MK Dons will go into the game with fourth-place guaranteed.

But below them the battle still goes on to see who the Dons will face in the play-offs, with Barrow, Crawley, Doncaster and Walsall looking to extend their season.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.