Doncaster Rovers fans turned up in big numbers for away games last season.Doncaster Rovers fans turned up in big numbers for away games last season.
Doncaster Rovers fans turned up in big numbers for away games last season.

The sides which had the best away followings in League Two this season, including MK Dons, Grimsby Town, Walsall, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon and Colchester United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th May 2024, 07:00 BST
It’s not cheap following your side away.

By the time petrol, match tickets, food et all are totted up it can cost a pretty penny.

And while some of these away followings may seem small, great credit must go out to all the fans who have dipped into their pockets this season to back their side.

But which clubs had the best away followings in the 2023/24 season. Here the footballgroundguide.com website bring us all the answers, running from lowest to highest. (The website published the figures on the May 1st, stating they had been ‘recently’ published by The 72)

Let us know your thoughts on the findings.

You can get all the latest Dons news, here.

150

1. Crawley Town

150 Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
169

2. Harrogate Town

169 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
187

3. Forest Green Rovers

187 Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
205

4. Salford City

205 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League Two