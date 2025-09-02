Luke Offord is one of three MK Dons players to feature in the whoscored.com's list of best players in League Two so far this season.placeholder image
Luke Offord is one of three MK Dons players to feature in the whoscored.com's list of best players in League Two so far this season.

The stars who are already catching the eye after the opening month of the League Two season - including players from MK Dons, Chesterfield, Grimsby Town, Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 08:30 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 10:20 BST
The first month of the League Two season is already done and dusted.

And there are number of players – and teams – who are already catching the eye.

Dons have had a decent start, as perhaps is to be expected, with the likes of Gillingham, Swindon, Walsall and Chesterfield also looking good.

Crewe are showing they could well be there or thereabouts this time around, while Bromley and Grimsby have enjoyed encouraging starts.

But fancied Salford City, Notts County and Bristol Rovers have work to do to get their season fully up and running.

And, according to football website whoscored.com, three Dons players are amongst the top 20 players across the league for their performances in the opening fixtures.

Do you agree with these selections? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.

You can get all the Dons news here daily.

8.09

1. Jack Sanders (MK Dons)

8.09 Photo: Jane Russell

7.89

2. Elliot Bonds (Fleetwood Town)

7.89 Photo: Getty Images

7.84

3. Omari Patrick (Tranmere Rovers)

7.84 Photo: Getty Images

7.82

4. Adebola Oluwo (Salford City)

7.82 Photo: Getty Images

