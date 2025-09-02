And there are number of players – and teams – who are already catching the eye.

Dons have had a decent start, as perhaps is to be expected, with the likes of Gillingham, Swindon, Walsall and Chesterfield also looking good.

Crewe are showing they could well be there or thereabouts this time around, while Bromley and Grimsby have enjoyed encouraging starts.

But fancied Salford City, Notts County and Bristol Rovers have work to do to get their season fully up and running.

And, according to football website whoscored.com, three Dons players are amongst the top 20 players across the league for their performances in the opening fixtures.

Do you agree with these selections? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.