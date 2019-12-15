The talking points after Dons' win over Oxford United

Some of the weight can finally be lifted at Stadium MK as MK Dons ended their worst ever league run with victory over Oxford on Saturday.

Joe Mason scored the only goal of the game as Dons saw out a nervy final 20 minutes but remain 21st in the table, albeit now level on points with Tranmere Rovers.

Here are the key talking points after the game.

Martin celebrates the victory.

A LEAGUE WIN AT LAST

Three long months have passed since Dons could celebrate three points. That 3-0 win away at Blackpool seems a vague memory with 12 games played, no wins since, a striker shortage and a new manager have all come to pass. In fact, Dons' win over Oxford was the first time fans at Stadium MK have seen a 3PM Saturday win since... the opening day of the season.

But far from a smash-and-grab, it was deserved. Oxford offered precious little, Lee Nicholls was, for the most part, was untested and had Alex Gilbey or David Kasumu showed more composure in front of goal, Dons could have been out of sight.

KARL ROBINSON'S POST-MATCH COMMENTS

Dons' former boss Karl Robinson had a habit of rubbing opposition fans the wrong way with his post-match comments when he was in charge at Stadium MK, so on his return, it was not much of a shock when he had a few choice words against his former club in the aftermath of Saturday's defeat.

Pointing the fingers at his injury crisis being worse than Dons', and claiming the home side weren't even that good despite beating his side, it was all fodder for the fans, who shared their thoughts about it on social media afterwards. Most though just saw it as Robbo being Robbo.

JOE MASON

Raise your hands if you thought Joe Mason would be as impactful as he has been since coming back from injury... liar! Brought in from the cold by Paul Tisdale in the summer, Mason had been without a club since January and then got injured on the eve of the new season. Without kicking a ball for the man who signed him, Mason has scored three goals in four games leading the line under Russell Martin, and his performances have been nothing short of excellent, earning plaudits from both the manager and his team-mates who are continually impressed by the frontman.

DEFENCE STANDS FIRM

Now with two clean sheets in three games, Dons' defensive unit is growing in confidence again. Late goals have cost Dons a lot recently, but riding out the Oxford pressure at Stadium MK will go a long way towards giving them more belief.

Although they are still without Jordan Moore-Taylor, Baily Cargill and George Williams - not to mention losing Russell Martin to managerial duties this season - Joe Walsh is having arguably his strongest run in the side since he arrived in 2015, while Regan Poole has looked excellent in the last two games as well.

Joe Walsh is having his most consistent run in the side since he arrived in 2015.

RHYS HEALEY

He was an unused substitute but... he was an unused substitute! After signing the striker from Cardiff City, Healey was earmarked as the man to fire Dons forward this season. But injuries stunted his start, and then a thigh injury at Blackpool has ruled him out since. And was it a coincidence that since his injury, Dons have not won in the league since? Of course, it was. But after three months out, Healey made a return to the bench on Saturday. Though the closing scenes were definitely not the environment to ease back a player after injury, Healey remained unused but the fact he was fit enough for the bench was a huge boost for Dons fans ahead of the Christmas period.