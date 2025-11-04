They face a trip to Barnet where the Dons are looking to build up another winning run.

MK had won four in a row before last week’s defeat at Bromley. It won’t be easy though with Barnet just outside the play-offs having adjusted well to life back in the EFL.

Elsewhere Notts County face a tough trip to improving Cheltenham on Monday night in what will be a stiff test of their promotion hopes.

Notts have won three in their last four games and appear to be starting to click after a slightly slow start to the season.

But they face a Cheltenham side who have started to rack up points following a recent change in manager.

Chesterfield sit in seventh-place, just three points off top spot in a highly congested table, and aiming to bag one of those top three spots.

They face a struggling Accrington Stanley side with just three wins, and one away win, to their name this season and will be confident of getting three important points.

Leaders Walsall will again be feeling nervous after a run of three without a win. They travel to rock-bottom Newport in a big game at both ends of the table.

Second-placed Swindon Town have also begun to find the going to tough and are also without a win in three games, while Gillingham are dropping fast after going five games without a win.

