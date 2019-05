Click and scroll through the pages to discover the estimated distance to each ground and the miles they are expected to clock up come May 2020 (one-way journey only):

1. Sunderland Estimated distance: 231 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Fleetwood Town Estimated distance: 198 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Blackpool Estimated distance: 193 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Accrington Stanley Estimated distance: 186 Getty Buy a Photo

View more