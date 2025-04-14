MK Dons slipped to a fourth defeat in a row after losing at Gillingham at the weekend.MK Dons slipped to a fourth defeat in a row after losing at Gillingham at the weekend.
MK Dons slipped to a fourth defeat in a row after losing at Gillingham at the weekend.

The ups, the downs and the play-offs: Supercomputer predicts where Port Vale, Bradford City, Walsall, Carlisle United, Chesterfield, Colchester United and the rest will finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 14th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:53 BST
It’s a familiar story for MK Dons right now.

A 1-0 defeat at Gillingham made it four defeats in a row for the Dons.

It also leaves them waiting a little longer before they are mathematically safe from relegation after Carlisle United cut the gap to nine points with four games to go.

Dons won’t go down but the sooner the season is over the better with the summer bringing a refocus and hopefully a much better season ahead.

This is how the latest supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the League Two table will look at the end of the season.

Get the latest Dons news, here each day.

83pts (+21)

1. Port Vale

83pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+25)

2. Walsall

80pts (+25) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

79pts (+20)

3. Bradford City

79pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+15)

4. Doncaster Rovers

78pts (+15) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

