'There's definitely something there': Toby Lock's rating photos of MK Dons' summer signings so far

It’s fair to say it has not been the start to the season anyone has wanted, with five defeats from the opening nine League One matches and the club down in 18th in the table.
But having brought in 14 players to the club this summer, the new Dons are still finding their feet.
Here’s how we have rated the new players so far.
1. Matt Dennis - 7
Thrust into the spotlight far sooner than anyone expected, Dennis has been a lively addition to the squad. Netting twice in 12 appearances, there is clearly a lot of potential in the young striker, and has impressed strike partner Will Grigg in his performances to far.
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Ethan Robson - 6
Robson's capture was met with a lot of fanfare after the midfielder's loan spell at Stadium MK last season, but he is yet to properly establish himself now back on a permanent basis. In and out of the side, most recently with injury, Robson did score a brilliant goal against Accrington Stanley but has not been able to fully secure a spot in the side.
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Jack Tucker - 6.5
Has been an ever-present in Liam Manning's side this season but it has taken him a bit of time to settle into the role asked of him. Initially deployed in a back four, then at the centre of the back three before being shifted to the right of that trio, Tucker is a solid defender but not the immediate and like-for-like replacement for Harry Darling yet
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Nathan Holland - 4
Impossible to really draw a proper conclusion on Holland so far but what we have seen has been pretty uninspiring. Bullied off the field by George Williams in the season opener against Cambridge, Holland then limped out against Sheffield Wednesday night time out. Two late and fairly forgotten substitute appearances have followed but he has not made the last two squads.
Photo: Jane Russell