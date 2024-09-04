Joe Tomlinson is MK Dons highest rated player, coming in in 37th spot.Joe Tomlinson is MK Dons highest rated player, coming in in 37th spot.
These are said to be League Two's best players after the opening month of the season, featuring players from Chesterfield, Walsall, Notts County, Colchester United and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
The season is young – but these could be the players to watch this time out.

This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League Two after the opening days.

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list fails to feature any MK Dons players after the club’s poor start to the season. Joe Tomlinson is the highest rated player, picking up a 7.14 rating and 37th spot in the rankings

Who do you think will be the ones to watch this season?

See our website for the latest Dons news.

7.88

1. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

7.88 Photo: Getty Images

7.82

2. Jodi Jones (Notts County)

7.82 Photo: Getty Images

7.74

3. Taylor Allen (Walsall)

7.74 Photo: Getty Images

7.69

4. Dan Crowley (Notts County)

7.69 Photo: Getty Images

