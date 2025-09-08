MK Dons forward Aaron Collins is rated by one football website as League Two's most valuable player right now.placeholder image
MK Dons forward Aaron Collins is rated by one football website as League Two's most valuable player right now.

These are said to be League Two's most valuable players following closure of the transfer window, including players from MK Dons, Bristol Rovers, Crawley Town and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 07:26 BST
League Two clubs have done their business until the next transfer window opens up.

And there’s some big name players now plying their trade in the fourth tier of English football.

Amongst the stars are MK’s big money signing Aaron Collins and former Premier League midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who is now wearing the shirt of Cambridge after playing in the top flight with Luton.

There’s loan players from clubs up the football ladder and plenty of promising youngsters set for a higher level of football.

But who are the most valuable players in League Two right now. Here we bring you the answers, through the valuations of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get the latest Dons news here each day.

£870,000

1. Aaron Collins (Milton Keynes Dons)

£870,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£870,000

2. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Cambridge United)

£870,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£606.000

3. Rhys Healey (Barrow, on loan from Huddersfield Town)

£606.000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£520,000

4. Nicolás Siri (Salford City, on loan from Montevideo City Torque)

£520,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBristol RoversCrawley TownPremier LeagueLutonCambridge
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice